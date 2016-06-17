TOKYO, June 17 Japanese government bonds skidded
on Friday, with yields soaring off record lows notched in the
previous session and the superlong tenor bearing the brunt of
the selling.
The 20-year yield jumped 7.5 basis points to 0.170
after plumbing a record low 0.090 percent on
Thursday. The 30-year yield rose 8.5 basis points to 0.230
percent, moving away from a record low 0.150
percent marked in the previous session.
The 10-year JGB yield added 5.5 basis points to minus 0.150
percent. It had dropped to a record low of minus
0.210 percent on Thursday against a backdrop of growing fears
that Britain could vote to leave the European Union in a June 23
referendum.
Campaigning for the vote was halted after a British member
of parliament was shot and fatally wounded on Thursday.
June 10-year futures ended down 0.48 point at
152.25.
"We think JGBs were overbought, so we exited our position,"
said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed income at PineBridge
Investments in Tokyo.
"We might get back in, depending on what happens with
Brexit, but JGBs themselves probably have already hit their
near-term peak," he said.
JGB prices accelerated their losses after poor demand at a
"liquidity-enhancing" auction. Japan's Ministry of Finance
regularly conducts these auctions of already-issued debt to
improve market liquidity, but many investors were unwilling to
buy at lofty price levels, market participants said.
Tokyo stocks clawed back some of the ground they had lost
on Thursday, which also undermined demand for bonds.
The Nikkei stock index had shed 2 percent in the
previous session after the Bank of Japan held monetary policy
steady as expected at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.
Earlier on Friday, Japan's government kept its assessment of
the economy unchanged this month but warned that consumer prices
are rising at a slower pace, casting more doubt on policymakers'
three-year effort to shake off deflation.
