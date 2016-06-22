TOKYO, June 22 Japanese government bonds mostly edged up on Wednesday, underpinned by Bank of Japan buying as well as wariness on the eve of Britain's vote on whether to remain in the European Union.

Latest opinion polls have mostly shown a shift towards keeping Britain in the EU, while there are signs that momentum has stalled for the 'In' camp and the vote still looks too close to call.

Japan's central bank offered to buy a total of 1.34 trillion yen ($12.82 billion) of JGBs, including 350 billion yen in the one- to three-year zone, 440 billion yen in the three- to five-year zone, 450 billion yen in the five- to 10-year zone, and 100 billion yen of floating-rate JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched down half a basis point to minus 0.150 percent, moving back towards a record low of minus 0.210 percent notched last week.

June 10-year futures ended down 0.02 point at 152.16.

The 20-year yield also shed half a basis point to 0.195 percent, while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.255 percent.

But the five-year JGB yield added half a basis point to minus 0.235 percent.

Uncertainty ahead of the "Brexit" vote is likely to help demand at an auction of 1.1 trillion yen of 20-year JGBs scheduled for Thursday. ($1 = 104.5000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)