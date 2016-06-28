TOKYO, June 28 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds struck a record low on Tuesday, as investors fretted over the fallout from Britain's vote to quit the European Union.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points to a record low 0.050 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 10-year JGB yield fell to a record low of minus 0.225 percent, and the 20-year JGB yield fell to a record low 0.040 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)