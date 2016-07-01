TOKYO, July 1 Japanese government bond yields dropped to record lows on Friday, with concerns about the global economy in the wake of Brexit supporting sovereign debt globally.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down 1.5 basis points at minus 0.250 percent, a historic low.

The two-year yield and five-year yield also dived to record troughs of minus 0.320 percent and minus 0.340 percent, respectively.

JGB yields had nudged up on Thursday when the BOJ announced its debt-buying operation details for July. The BOJ will slightly reduce the amount of long-term bonds it buys while buying a little more short-term debt.

However, the rise in yields invited steady bargain hunting from investors with an added incentive to buy debt following last week's Brexit shock.

While the BOJ does not announce the reason it tweaks the amount of debt it buys, analysts reckon it is an attempt at improving liquidity, which has been curbed drastically in some maturities due to the central bank's massive debt-purchasing operations.