TOKYO, July 6 The yields on the benchmark
10-year Japanese government bond and other long JGBs fell to
record lows on Wednesday, as a renewed bout of turmoil struck
financial markets amid worries over the global economic fallout
from Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
The 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.265 percent
, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis
points 0.015 percent after earlier touching a record low of zero
.
The 30-year JGB yield also shed 2.5 basis points to a record
low of 0.030 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)