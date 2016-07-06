TOKYO, July 6 The yields on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond and other long JGBs fell to record lows on Wednesday, as a renewed bout of turmoil struck financial markets amid worries over the global economic fallout from Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

The 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.265 percent , while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points 0.015 percent after earlier touching a record low of zero .

The 30-year JGB yield also shed 2.5 basis points to a record low of 0.030 percent.

