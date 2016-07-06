TOKYO, July 6 Japanese government bonds rose on
Wednesday, sending yields on longer maturities to fresh record
lows as investors scurried into the safety of sovereign debt on
fears of global fallout from Britain's vote to exit the European
Union.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell 2 basis points to a record
low minus 0.275 percent, while the 30-year JGB
yield shed 3.5 basis points to 0.020 percent.
after touching a record low of 0.015 percent earlier.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.010 percent
after some traders said it briefly fell as low as
minus 0.005 percent earlier in the session, blipping into
negative territory for the first time.
"Yields are hanging around zero percent. No one wants to buy
at these levels, but no one wants to sell aggressively, either,"
said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed income at PineBridge
Investments in Tokyo.
"The situation of the Italian banks makes me a little bit
worried that Brexit effects will spread, and we need to be
carefully watching the European banking sector," he said.
Shares in Italy's banks, which are groaning under a load of
non-performing loans, plunged overnight.
Fears of financial contagion in the wake of the Brexit vote
helped push the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a fresh
record low of 1.341 percent in Asian trading on
Wednesday, which added to the pressure to JGB yields.
September 10-year futures ended up 0.17 point at
153.48 after earlier scaling a record peak of 153.64.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)