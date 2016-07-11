BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
TOKYO, July 11 Japanese government bond prices eased on Monday ahead of a 30-year JGB auction and as domestic share prices gained on hopes Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will compile a large supplementary budget to boost the economy.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to minus 0.280 percent while the 30-year yield also increased 1.0 basis point, to 0.095 percent.
JGB yields hit record lows last week as concerns about Britain's decision to leave the European Union prompted investors to rush to the safety of bonds.
Investors also hurried to buy any JGBs with positive yield on worries that the Bank of Japan is likely to cut interest rates deeper into negative territory as soon as this month.
But the market's rally has paused ahead of Tuesday's 800 billion yen ($7.86 billion) auction of 30-year JGBs.
"The issue size is still big and there should be some concerns about the auction after the Bank of Japan reduced its buying in super-long bonds," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo. ($1 = 101.8300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese government bonds edged down slightly on Monday as investors awaited the next day's Bank of Japan policy announcement and monthly JGB-buying plans, though market sentiment was underpinned by strong demand at a 2-year auction.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.