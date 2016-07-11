TOKYO, July 11 Japanese government bond prices eased on Monday ahead of a 30-year JGB auction and as domestic share prices gained on hopes Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will compile a large supplementary budget to boost the economy.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to minus 0.280 percent while the 30-year yield also increased 1.0 basis point, to 0.095 percent.

JGB yields hit record lows last week as concerns about Britain's decision to leave the European Union prompted investors to rush to the safety of bonds.

Investors also hurried to buy any JGBs with positive yield on worries that the Bank of Japan is likely to cut interest rates deeper into negative territory as soon as this month.

But the market's rally has paused ahead of Tuesday's 800 billion yen ($7.86 billion) auction of 30-year JGBs.

"The issue size is still big and there should be some concerns about the auction after the Bank of Japan reduced its buying in super-long bonds," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo. ($1 = 101.8300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)