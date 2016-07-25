TOKYO, July 25 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Monday as a regular debt-purchasing operation by the
Bank of Japan emboldened buyers, although caution ahead of an
upcoming 40-year sale weighed on the longer-dated maturities.
The central bank bought a total of 870 billion yen ($8.19
billion) of short to long-term JGBs on Monday through its
regular bond buying scheme.
The five-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis
points to minus 0.350 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield
fell 1 basis point to minus 0.240 percent.
The 30-year yield, on the other hand, rose
1.5 basis points to 0.270 percent.
Japan's finance ministry will auction 400 billion yen of
40-year debt on Tuesday.
Longer-dated JGBs that still yield above zero, such as
40-years, usually attract stable investor bids, but market
participants reckon that recent concerns over Japan's fiscal
discipline could crimp some of the demand.
The Japanese government is poised to create a fiscal plan to
stimulate the economy, which would need to be funded by issuing
more government debt.
($1 = 106.2800 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)