TOKYO, July 28 Short-term Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday after results of a two-year note auction were surprisingly weak, making investors even more nervous ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision on Friday.

The two-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.345 percent after the auction of 2.3 trillion yen two-year JGBs.

Although the notes were sold at a record low, the tail, the gap between lowest and average price, was an unusually wide 0.06, the biggest since 1998, suggesting limited demand at such low yields.

Expectations that the BOJ will adopt fresh stimulus after its two-day policy meeting starting on Thursday have helped to bring down the two-year yield to a record low of minus 0.370 percent.

The BOJ is widely expected by markets to increase its already massive asset buying programme and possibly to take some interest rates deeper into negative territory.

The five-year yield rose 3.0 basis points to minus 0.350 percent, pulling away from record low of minus 0.380 percent hit the previous day.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.275 percent.

Longer-dated bonds fared better as traders unwound curve steepening trade, which has been popular in the past month.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.250 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)