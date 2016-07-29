TOKYO, July 29 Japanese government bonds tumbled
on Friday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a one-month
high, after the Bank of Japan's steps to ease monetary policy
disappointed investors who had hoped measures would include
additional bond purchases.
The central bank increased its purchases of exchange-traded
funds but kept its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775
billion) and also maintained its pace of purchases for other
assets including JGBs.
"That the BOJ did not boost JGB buying appears to be the
source of disappointment for the market," said Makoto Noji, a
senior fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Raising the JGB buying amount increases the risk of market
operation failures and we can see how this could have been a
point of contention among the BOJ board."
The 10-year JGB yield added 10 basis points to minus 0.180
percent, while September 10-year futures
skidded 1.34 points to 152.46.
The five-year yield added 10 basis points to a one-month
high of minus 0.260 percent.
Data released earlier on Friday underscored the BOJ's
challenge to pull Japan into sustainable inflation. Japan's core
consumer price index fell 0.5 percent in June from a year
earlier, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4
percent annual gain.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)