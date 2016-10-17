TOKYO Oct 17 Japanese government bond prices
tracked a retreat in U.S. Treasuries and dipped on Monday,
although a regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan
helped limit losses.
The BOJ on Monday bought a total of 1.23 trillion yen
($11.95 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs as a part of its bond
purchasing scheme.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up half a
basis point at minus 0.055 percent, while the 30-year yield
rose 1.5 basis points to 0.510 percent.
The steepening of the JGB yield curve was in line with
developments in the Treasury market.
The 10-year/30-year Treasury yield spread is the steepest in
about a month, as the 30-year bond underperformed on
Friday with its yield rising sharply after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen suggested the central bank may allow inflation to
exceed its 2 percent target.
($1 = 102.9000 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)