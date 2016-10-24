TOKYO Oct 24 Japanese government bonds were
mostly down on Monday in quiet trade ahead of a 20-year sale.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point
(bp) to minus 0.055 percent, while December
10-year futures were down 0.13 point at 151.69 in
afternoon trading.
Prices in the superlong zone were steady, with the 20-year
JGB yield flat at 0.380 percent and the 30-year
yield also unchanged at 0.495 percent.
The 2-year yield and the 5-year yield both rose 2 bps to
minus 0.240 percent and minus 0.185 percent
respectively.
The Bank of Japan refrained from offering to buy JGBs under
its asset purchase programme on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance will auction 1.1
trillion yen ($10.59 billion) of 20 year JGBs, followed by a
sale of 2-year notes on Thursday.
Data issued early on Monday showed Japan's trade balance at
a surplus of 498.3 billion yen ($4.8 billion), versus the median
estimate of a 341.8 billion yen surplus.
But the yen's recent relative strength took a toll on
exports, which fell for a 12th straight month.
($1 = 103.8900 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)