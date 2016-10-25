TOKYO Oct 25 Longer-dated Japanese government
bond prices edged higher on Tuesday as the market witnessed firm
investor demand at a 20-year debt auction.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged
at minus 0.060 percent. The yield had been at minus 0.055
percent earlier in response to an overnight rise in U.S.
Treasury yields.
The 30-year JGB yield fell half a basis point
to 0.485 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 1.1
trillion yen ($10.53 billion) 20-year JGB sale rose to 3.49 from
3.33 at the previous auction last month.
Traders said the 20-year debt attracted demand as the
steepening of the curve, which had pushed yields of longer-dated
paper higher, was slackening off amid reduced expectations
towards the Bank of Japan lowering interest rates further next
month.
($1 = 104.4500 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)