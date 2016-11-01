TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly steady on Tuesday, hemmed in narrow range after the
Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged as widely expected
and left the market short on immediate catalysts.
The BOJ on Tuesday maintained the 0.1 percent interest it
charges for some excess reserves that banks hold with the
central bank. It also left unchanged its 10-year JGB yield
target of around zero percent.
The two-year JGB yield and the benchmark
10-year yield both stood unchanged at minus 0.245 percent and
minus 0.055 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield
inched down half a basis point to 0.500 percent.
Market focus shifted towards the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting due to end on Wednesday. While investors do not
see a high probability of the U.S. central bank hiking interest
rates this month, they will be keenly watching for hints towards
a tightening in December.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)