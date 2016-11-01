TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Tuesday, hemmed in narrow range after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged as widely expected and left the market short on immediate catalysts.

The BOJ on Tuesday maintained the 0.1 percent interest it charges for some excess reserves that banks hold with the central bank. It also left unchanged its 10-year JGB yield target of around zero percent.

The two-year JGB yield and the benchmark 10-year yield both stood unchanged at minus 0.245 percent and minus 0.055 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield inched down half a basis point to 0.500 percent.

Market focus shifted towards the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting due to end on Wednesday. While investors do not see a high probability of the U.S. central bank hiking interest rates this month, they will be keenly watching for hints towards a tightening in December. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)