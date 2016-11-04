TOKYO Nov 4 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly higher on Friday as anxiety over the tightening U.S.
presidential race hit Tokyo shares and enhanced the appeal of
safe-haven debt.
Caution over the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in
the day limited the JGB market's gains.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.065
percent, while the 30-year yield fell a basis
point to 0.475 percent. The 40-year yield was
also down a basis point, at 0.565 percent.
Japan's Nikkei fell to a 2-1/2-week low on Friday
morning after major stocks like automakers stumbled on continued
uncertainty surrounding next week's U.S. presidential election.
Investors have been unnerved by signs the presidential race
between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is
tightening, after Clinton had until recently been thought to
have a clear lead.
