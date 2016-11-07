TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton, boosting expectations of her victory in the upcoming election.
The FBI's move boosted risk assets and dented the attraction of safe-have instruments such as government bonds, ahead of Tuesday's U.S. elections.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to minus 0.055 percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.375 percent.
The yields are stuck near familiar territories, with the 10-year within its range in the past few weeks between -0.045 and -0.070 percent.
The price of 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.08 point to 151.79 .
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Next In Markets News
UPDATE 1-CalSTRS to consider lowering expected return rate
Jan 25 The California State Teachers' Retirement System will consider lowering its expected return rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent, based on economic factors and improvements to beneficiaries' life expectancies.
UPDATE 2-China's 2016 industrial profits rise most in 3 years on commodities recovery
* China industrial profits +8.5 pct 2016, +2.3 pct y/y in Dec