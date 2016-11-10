TOKYO Nov 10 Japanese government bond prices tumbled on Thursday following the plunge in U.S. Treasuries, with the benchmark JGB futures posting their biggest fall since the Bank of Japan started soft-peg of long-term bond yields in September.

U.S. bond prices dropped on Wednesday as expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies, such as fiscal expansion and protectionism on international trade, will stoke inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield hit a 1-1/2-month high of minus 0.035 percent from minus 0.080 percent, while the price of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.40 point to 151.55.

It was the biggest daily fall since Sept. 21, the day the BOJ announced its current policy to guide the 10-year yield around zero percent.

Yet, given the BOJ's tight grip on the market, moves in JGBs were dwarfed by huge swings in the U.S. bond market.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield shot up to a 10-month high of 2.092 percent from a low of 1.716 percent hit earlier on Wednesday.

Safe assets such as government bonds initially rose on Wednesday as investors regarded the uncertainty from Trump's policy stance as fuelling flight-to-quality bids in bonds.

The JGB yield curve slightly steepened, in line with the Treasuries market and also following mediocre results of 30-year JGB auction on Thursday.

The tail, or the gap between the lowest and average price, was 0.19, larger than 0.13 in the previous auction. The bid-to-cover ratio also dropped to 3.50 from 3.64. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)