TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese government bond prices
rebounded on Monday as U.S. Treasuries stopped their retreat for
now, with Tokyo shares snapping a 7-day winning streak to give
safe-haven debt some breathing space.
Firm results from the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying
operation on nudged JGB yields lower. The central bank bought a
total of 710 billion yen ($6.34 billion) of JGBs on Monday.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5
basis points to 0.010 percent, moving away from a 9-month high
of 0.045 percent struck on Friday. The 30-year yield
was down 3.5 basis points at 0.570 percent.
Traders said the decline in yields in the superlong JGB
maturities such as 30-years was more pronounced due to bids from
index-following investors such as life insurers and pension
funds, which usually extend the duration of their debt
portfolios towards the turn of each month.
The 10-year Treasury note yield fell on Monday
to 2.330 percent after rising to a 16-month high of 2.417
percent last week. Tokyo's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent,
poised to fall for the first trading day in eight as the yen
rebounded against the dollar.
($1 = 111.9600 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)