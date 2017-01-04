TOKYO Jan 4 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by lower U.S. Treasuries and
caution ahead of the 10-year debt auction later in the week.
A rise in Nikkei on the first trading day of the
year also weighed on JGBs as it reduced the appetite for
safe-haven government bonds.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2.5
basis points at 0.065 percent and the 30-year yield
rose 3 basis points to 0.740 percent.
Japan's finance ministry will auction 2.4 trillion yen
($20.34 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Thursday.
Treasury yields rose overnight after stronger-than-expected
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) numbers which showed U.S.
factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December.
($1 = 118.0100 yen)
