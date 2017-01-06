TOKYO Jan 6 The Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday, lifted by overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and
a debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan.
The 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year yield
both fell by 1.5 basis points to 0.595 percent
and 0.745 percent, respectively.
The benchmark 10-year yield stood flat at
0.055 percent amid caution towards the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report due later in the day.
The BOJ purchased 410 billion yen ($3.54 billion) of JGBs on
Friday with maturities ranging from five years to 10 years as a
part of its regular bond-purchasing operation.
U.S. Treasuries gained broadly on Thursday following
weaker-than-expected ADP private sector employment data.
Uncertainty about the incoming Trump administration has also
recently supported debt.
Investors are now focused on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report in which economists expected jobs gains of 178,000 in
December.
($1 = 115.6900 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)