TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese government bond prices
gained slightly on Thursday, supported by a rise in Treasuries
and as Tokyo stocks retreated to two-week lows following U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's news conference.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half
a basis point at 0.050 percent and the 40-year yield
declined 1 basis point to 0.890 percent.
The Bank of Japan also conducted a regular debt-buying
operation on Thursday and supported longer-dated JGBs.
Prices on Treasuries rose with yields falling to one-month
lows overnight following a strong 10-year note auction and as
Trump's news conference contained no details on tax cuts and
infrastructure spending.
The Nikkei was down 1.3 percent, as the dollar
slumped against the yen in the wake of the slide in Treasury
yields.
