TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
signalled faster interest rates than markets had been
anticipating and as an auction of five-year JGBs drew tepid
demand.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.070 percent
, hitting its highest level in almost a month. The
price of the 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.23 point to
150.09, marking their biggest fall since Dec. 15.
The weakness reflected fall in U.S. Treasuries after Yellen
said she and other Fed policymakers expected the central bank to
lift its key benchmark short-term rate "a few times a year"
through 2019.
Selling pressure was the strongest at the longer end of the
yield curve -- beyond 10 years -- on speculations that the Bank
of Japan will be less rigid in controlling yields in those
maturities.
The 20-year yield rose 3.0 basis points to
0.610 percent while the 30-year yield gained 3.5
basis points to 0.765 percent.
The bearish mood intensified after the auction of 2.4
trillion yen five-year JGBs attracted soft demand.
The auction's tail -- the gap between the lowest and average
prices -- widened to 0.06 from 0.03 in the previous auction.
Bid-to-cover ratio also dropped to 3.66 from 4.48.
The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to minus 0.110
percent while the two-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to minus 0.230 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)