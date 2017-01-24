TOKYO Jan 24 Japanese government bond prices
tracked a rise by U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, with the market
drawing additional relief as an auction of 40-year debt was well
received by investors.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the
20-year yield both fell by half a basis point to
0.045 percent and 0.615 percent, respectively.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 500
billion yen ($4.44 billion) 40-year JGB auction rose to 2.99
from 2.97 at the previous sale in November.
The 40-year JGBs attracted sufficient demand amid prospects
of the "Trump trade" being unwound, reversing the recent
depreciation by the yen and the surge in stocks - factors that
had worked against safe-haven debt.
U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields
posting their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks, as
investor jitters over President Donald Trump's tough stance on
trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds.
($1 = 112.6800 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)