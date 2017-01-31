TOKYO Jan 31 Japanese government bonds mostly slipped on Tuesday, with only some superlong maturities inching up, as investors braced for the Bank of Japan's announcement of its monthly JGB-buying plans for February.

The central bank will release its bond-purchase operation plans at 5:00 p.m. Tokyo time (0800 GMT), with many market participants expecting no change.

The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point (bp) to 0.085 percent, and 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.05 point to 149.88.

But the 30-year JGB yield shed 1 bp to 0.825 percent , while the 40-year yield also fell 1 bp to 0.980 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BOJ held policy steady as expected at the conclusion of its two-day meeting, signalling its confidence that a steady economic recovery will accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target without additional stimulus.

The BOJ maintained its pledge to guide short-term interest rates around minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year JGB yield to around zero. It also left unchanged a loose commitment to buy government bonds at the current pace so the balance of its holdings rise at 80 trillion yen ($705 billion) per year.

The market shrugged off government data showing that factory output rose for a second straight month in December, while household spending fell less than expected.

The BOJ bought the smallest amount of Japanese government bonds in more than two years in January.

