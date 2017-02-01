TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese government bonds dipped on
Wednesday as investors refrained from buying ahead of a 10-year
JGB auction on Thursday.
Shorter maturities fared better on safe-haven bids,
reflecting concerns over the new U.S. administration's policies.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.090 percent
, matching a six-week high touched last week and
near the 0.10 percent mark, which is widely seen as the Bank of
Japan's line of defence to keep the yield around its policy
target of "around zero percent".
The Ministry of Finance will auction 2.4 trillion yen
($21.2 billion) of JGBs on Tuesday in February's first bond
auction.
While market players expect decent demand, they typically
reduce their long positions or take short positions ahead of
auctions to make room for buying.
The BOJ's bond buying plan for February -- announced late on
Tuesday -- contained few surprises as it was essentially the
same as the January plan.
Still, investors remained nervous on the Bank of Japan's
bond buying plans, especially after it surprised the market by
skipping a widely anticipated round of buying in one to
five-year bonds late last month, taking its January buying to
the lowest in more than two years.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.660 percent
while the 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.830 percent.
Short-dated bonds were firm, thanks to steady demand from
foreign investors.
The two-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to minus 0.225
percent while the five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis
point to minus 0.105 percent
The price of 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 149.83
.
($1 = 113.18 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)