TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese investors dumped U.S. and
French bonds in December, government data showed on Wednesday,
as the post-U.S. election global bond sell-off prompted market
participants to unwind aggressive holdings of these two
countries' debt.
Japanese investors sold 2.262 trillion yen ($20.1 billion)
of U.S. bonds in December, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed. This is their biggest net selling since May 2013, when
U.S. bonds crashed on suggestions from then Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke that the central bank could taper its bond
buying programme.
U.S. bond prices have plunged since U.S. President Donald
Trump's election victory in November, forcing Japanese investors
to do an about-face after massive buying of dollar debt products
that ranged from U.S. Treasuries to corporate debt.
Still, despite the big sell-off in December and smaller net
selling in November, last year saw their U.S. bonds buying hit a
record high of 15.4 trillion yen ($137 billion) as they hunted
yield in U.S. bonds after the Bank of Japan's aggressive
monetary policy diminished returns on domestic bonds.
Japanese investors also sold 232 billion yen (1.94 billion
euros) in French bonds in December, logging their biggest net
selling since June 2015.
Early last year, Japanese investors gobbled up French bonds
as alternatives to German bunds, whose yields have fallen into
negative territory due to the European Central Bank's stimulus.
For the whole of 2016, they bought 3.839 trillion yen (32
billion euros) of French bonds, their biggest net buying since
2012.
($1 = 112.27 yen)
(1 euro = 119.88 yen)
