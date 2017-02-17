TOKYO Feb 17 Japanese government bonds edged up on Friday, supported by rising prices for U.S. bonds, while 40-year yield hit one-year high as the results of the Bank of Japan's buying underscored lingering selling pressure in the longer-end.

The price of 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 149.91 , though activity was subdued with trading volume hitting just 13,200 lots. In fact, this week's volume was the lowest in four months except for holiday-shortened weeks.

While the market was helped by a rise in U.S. Treasuries overnight, partly following dovish comments from influential Fed policy maker William Dudley on Wednesday, the BOJ's buying operation on the day underscored strong selling interest in maturities over 10 years.

The BOJ offered to buy 320 billion yen ($2.82 billion) of bonds with more than 10 to 40 years to maturity, maintaining the increased amount of buying since its previous operation last Friday.

There were offers of 1.07 trillion yen in total, the biggest amount for the operation in those maturities so far this year.

The 40-year yield rose to 1.075 percent, its highest level since late February last year.

The 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.910 percent, just below its near one-year high of 0.915 percent touched last week.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.090 percent .

