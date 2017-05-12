TOKYO May 12 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Friday as a slide in Tokyo stocks provided the bond
market some breathing room after several days of losses.
June 10-year JGB futures rose 0.10 point to 150.68,
on track to end five straight days of losses.
The futures had declined to a one-month low of 150.51 on
Thursday, as safe-haven government debt felt the pressure from
an improvement in investor risk appetite this week thanks to an
ebb in geopolitical concerns and the yen's depreciation.
The Nikkei advanced to a 17-month high on Thursday
on improving risk sentiment before dropping 0.6 percent on
Friday due as investors took profits.
In addition to Friday's dip in the equity market, JGBs also
drew support from a regular debt-purchasing operation conducted
by the Bank of Japan.
The central bank bought a total of 750 billion yen ($6.60
billion) of JGBs on Friday in medium to long maturities.
The 20-year JGB yield fell half a basis point
to 0.600 percent, pulled back from a one-month high of 0.610
percent touched on Thursday.
($1 = 113.7100 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)