TOKYO May 15 Superlong Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Monday, taking their cue from firmer U.S. Treasury prices and softer equities, though market activity was thin overall.

The 20-year JGB yield shed 1 basis point to 0.590 percent , while the 30-year JGB yield also inched 1 basis point lower to 0.825 percent.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB was so far untraded, while 10-year JGB futures inched 0.02 point higher to finish at 150.68.

Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 0.1 percent, pulling away from last week's 17-month highs.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was last at 2.332 percent in Asian trading, not far from its Friday U.S. close of 2.333 percent but below five-week peaks scaled last week.

Investors' risk appetite was tempered by U.S. economic data on Friday that fell short of expectations, as well as another missile test by North Korea over the weekend.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)