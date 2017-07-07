* BOJ offers to buy 10-yr JGBs at 0.110 pct, same level as
Feb
* BOJ also increases buying in 5-10 yr bonds
* 10-year JGB yield slips back from 5-month high
* Yield curve steepens as longer-dated yields keep rising
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 7 The Bank of Japan said it would
buy an unlimited amount of bonds on Friday, as it sought to put
a lid on domestic interest rates pushed higher by the broad
sell-off in developed market bonds.
Its aggressive bond buying operation sent most Japanese
government bond yields lower and weakened the yen. It also
marked a reversal in the recent slow and stealth tapering of the
bond buying operation central to its easy monetary policy.
"The BOJ has sent a very strong signal that they are
committed to the yield curve control policy and they are not
coming to the global tightening party. The reward has been a
lower currency," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB in
Sydney.
The BOJ's announcement followed a spike in 10-year Japanese
government bond yields to 0.105 percent, its highest since early
February and significantly higher than the zero percent it
targets for that maturity under its yield-curve-control policy.
The spike was in parallel to the steep rise in German, U.S.
and other European bond yields over the past week and a half,
spurred by concerns global central banks are moving toward
reducing stimulus.
It had its origins in a string of hawkish messages from the
European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of
Canada, furthered on Thursday by minutes from the European
Central Bank's latest meeting showing it could be open to
scrapping its bond-buying pledge.
The Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes this week
suggested it may also soon begin paring back its large bond
holdings in the coming months.
POWERFUL WEAPON
To ensure it had a stronger buffer in case increased buying
was not enough, the BOJ employed its most powerful weapon -- of
unconditional buying at specific yield -- only for a third time
after it started its yield curve control policy in September.
In a special market operation on Friday, the BOJ offered to
buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at a yield of 0.110
percent. It also boosted the size of its regular auction-based
purchase of five to 10-year maturities to 500 billion yen from
the previous 450 billion yen.
"The BOJ showed its strong determination to keep the 10-year
yield around zero percent and not to let it rise above 0.10
percent," said Koichi Sugisaki, strategist at Morgan Stanley
MUFG Securities.
Following the BOJ's operation announcement the 10-year yield
fell to 0.085 percent while expectations of
widening in yield differentials with other countries sent the
yen down to 113.835 to the dollar, its lowest in a month
and a half.
But Friday's increase in bond buying went against the
central bank's attempts in recent months to reduce its massive
debt purchases.
The BOJ has been slowing the pace of its bond buys as its
holdings of JGBs have already topped 40 percent, threatening the
smooth functioning of the bond market.
Former BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai told Reuters on Friday
the Bank of Japan should steadily proceed with an "implicit
tapering" of its bond purchases as any rise in yields would be
temporary.
Shirai said the central bank may temporarily accelerate
purchases of JGBs to contain rises in bond yields, but won't
have to buy huge amounts to cap yields around its zero percent
target.
Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital
Economics in Singapore, said: "We expect U.S. 10-year yields to
climb further to 3.0 percent by year-end so chances are that the
BOJ will have to conduct additional fixed purchase operations in
coming months."
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Nichola
Saminather in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)