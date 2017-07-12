FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
JGBs mostly higher as BOJ buys more three- to five-year debt
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 12, 2017 / 6:39 AM / a day ago

JGBs mostly higher as BOJ buys more three- to five-year debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were
mostly higher on Wednesday, with sentiment bolstered by the Bank
of Japan's move to increase its purchases of three- to five-year
JGBs in its market operations to curb a recent rise in
short-term yields.    
    The 10-year cash JGB yield                was flat on the
day at 0.090 percent, while the September 10-year JGB futures
contract          finished up 0.10 point at 149.88.     
    In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield               
fell one basis point to 0.625 percent, while the 30-year JGB
yield                also fell one basis point at 0.895 percent.
    The 5-year JGB yield               was flat on the day at
minus 0.040 percent. The five-year yield on Monday rose to minus
0.035 percent, its highest rate in nearly 1-1/2-years.
    The BOJ offered to buy 330 billion yen ($2.90 billion) of
JGBs in the three- to five-year zone on Wednesday, up from 300
billion yen at its previous purchase operations.
    While the central bank does not have an explicit target for
the five-year yield, it aims to keep the benchmark 10-year yield
"around zero percent" even as it has come under upward pressure
from rising global yields.
    On Friday, after the benchmark 10-year JGB yield scaled a
five-month high of 0.105 percent, the BOJ announced unlimited
10-year JGB purchases at 0.110 percent, and an increase in its
regular buying in that maturity through an auction.
    
    ($1 = 113.6200 yen)
      

 (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.