HONG KONG, June 5 (IFR) - France's Societe Generale raised 43.6 billion yen ($350 million) on Friday via a Samurai Tier 2 bond which bankers said showed growing appetite from usually conservative Japanese investors for new-style, Basel III-compliant capital from European banks.

The French lender was only the third European bank to tap the yen-denominated Japanese bond market for foreign issuers (known as Samurai market) for Tier 2 capital, following Dutch bank Rabobank last December and France's BPCE in January.

More such issues are expected as European banks diversify their funding sources to build up the total loss-absorbing capacity (or TLAC) proposed by global regulators.

Bankers on the SocGen deal claimed that it was able to attract pension funds that didn't buy Rabobank's and BPCE's previous T2 Samurais after it received an A- rating from local credit agency R&I. This will allow the bonds to be included in the benchmark Nomura BPI Index. The notes also have an expected BBB rating from Standard & Poor's.

The biggest challenge for Samurai Tier 2 issuers is to convince investors to buy debt that can be wiped out entirely should the bank become insolvent. This is much less of a concern for investors buying Japanese banks' yen subordinated debt.

SocGen's deal incorporated a 27.8 billion yen 10-year fixed-rate bullet at 150bp over yen offer-side swaps, a 13.3 billion yen 10NC5 at 155bp over swaps and a 2.5 billion yen 10-year floater at 157bp over yen Libor.

The spread between the 10-year fixed and 10NC5 was 5bp, tighter than BPCE's 15bp spread for those maturities in Samurai.

The deal comes after higher-rated Rabobank priced the Samurai market's first T2 bond under Basel III last December. That 50.8 billion yen 10-year bullet priced at 83bp over swaps.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunners on the SocGen offering. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)