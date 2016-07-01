TOKYO, July 1 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a record low on Friday as lingering concerns about the global economy following the Brexit vote continued to drive investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at minus 0.245 percent, a historic low. The five-year yield also declined to a record trough of minus 0.330 percent.

JGB yields, along with those of government bonds in other countries, have repeatedly hit record lows this week after the shock of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)