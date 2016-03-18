(Corrects BOJ's policy rate in third paragraph to minus 0.10 percent)

TOKYO, March 18 The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to a fresh record low on Friday, after a strong response to the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 8 basis points to minus 0.135 percent.

The move was the first time since 1980 that the 10-year yield has fallen below the central bank's policy rate, which is now minus 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)