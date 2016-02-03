TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's finance ministry said Wednesday it will halt the sale of floating-rate 10-year Japanese government bonds designed for retail investors as yields have plummeted following the adoption of negative interest rates by the Bank of Japan.

The ministry reckoned debt yields would fall too low after the BOJ's surprise move last week and kill demand for the bonds tailored for retail buyers.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield touched a record low of 0.045 percent on Wednesday amid a rout in the Tokyo stock market.

The yield on the retail floating-rate 10-years is structured to fluctuate with fixed-rate JGB yields.

With yields on fixed-rate JGBs with eight-year maturities now below zero, the 10-year bonds for retail investors could offer negative yields - not an attractive prospect for the potential investor.

The ministry's decision to stop the sale of retail 10-year JGBs is unlikely to hinder its financing scheme.

Under the ministry's initial JGB issuance plan for the fiscal year starting in April, bonds intended for retail buyers made up only 1.1 percent of the total 162.2 trillion yen ($1.36 trillion) of debt Japan aims to issue.

Retail investors held 1.4 percent of the 1,039 trillion yen ($8.69 trillion) JGB market as of September 2015, according to finance ministry data.

