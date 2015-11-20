* Dollar-yen swap costs soar on Fed hike expectations

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's three-month bill yield swooned to a record low on Friday as foreign investors piled into short-term Japanese notes, which now offer them attractive yields when converted to dollars, in a popular investment strategy called an asset swap.

The yield on Japan's three-month government bill fell to a record low of -0.150 percent on Friday while the two-year JGB yield shed half a basis point to -0.030 percent, its lowest since January.

"The two-year yield and the three-month yield are both low because those notes are in demand by foreign investors, such as U.S. commercial banks, which are buying them to swap into dollars, and get 70 basis points," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.

With an asset swap, investors swap fixed-rate bond payments to another rate, while keeping their original exposure to the fixed-rate bond.

Foreign investors can earn a hefty return because the dollar/yen swap spreads have widened sharply, meaning they can get a premium for swapping dollars to yen.

Expectations that the U.S. central bank is on track to tighten for the first time in nearly a decade have sent Japanese banks scrambling for dollars, boosting the premium.

The one-year dollar/yen swaps spread stood at 67 basis points on Friday, and was as much as 76 basis points earlier this month, its highest since 2011. That was up from around 50 in mid-October, and 25 in January.

IMPACT OF 'ABENOMICS'

The swap spread had been steadily rising, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" has nudged Japanese institutional investors out of lower-yielding bank deposits and government bonds and into higher-yielding foreign assets, including U.S. Treasuries. The cost of dollar funding also tends to rise as the end of the calendar year approaches.

Friday's record-low yields on the short end were particularly conspicuous as the broader JGB market weakened.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond added two basis points to a one-week high of 0.315 percent, as investors took some profits ahead of a Japanese holiday on Monday.

"At the short end of the curve, the supply-demand condition remains really tight, because of foreigners' short-term demand to hold Japanese paper because of the wide currency swap basis," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

"The trade is now crowded, so some people might fear that there is a risk of a reversal, since so many people have taken the same direction," she added. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)