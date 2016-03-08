TOKYO, March 8 The 30-year Japanese government bond yield sank to a fresh record low on Tuesday as firm demand at an auction of the maturity added bids in an already bullish bond market.

The 30-year yield fell 11.5 basis points to 0.570 percent, a record low. The benchmark 10-year yield also declined to a new record trough of minus 0.090 percent.

A fall in JGB yields accelerated after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates in January, with maturities up to 11 years now yielding below zero. The 800 billion yen ($7.07 billion) of new 30-year JGBs sold on Tuesday attracted firm investor bids as the tenor still offers positive yields. ($1 = 113.1900 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)