Sept 15 Japan's government plans to set aside
about 700 billion yen ($9.12 billion) for economic revival under
the country's 2012 budget, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The special allotment will be included in guidelines on
budget requests that ministries and agencies have to submit to
the Ministry of Finance by the end of the month, the paper said.
The cabinet is expected to approve the guidelines soon, the
Nikkei added.
The government will not cap the amounts requested by
ministries for rebuilding projects in areas damaged by March 11
earthquake, the financial daily reported.
The guidelines, however, will limit general-account
expenditures, excluding debt-servicing costs, at 71 trillion
yen, which is in line with the government's medium-term fiscal
policy, the paper said.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
