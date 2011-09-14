Sept 15 Japan's government plans to set aside about 700 billion yen ($9.12 billion) for economic revival under the country's 2012 budget, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The special allotment will be included in guidelines on budget requests that ministries and agencies have to submit to the Ministry of Finance by the end of the month, the paper said.

The cabinet is expected to approve the guidelines soon, the Nikkei added.

The government will not cap the amounts requested by ministries for rebuilding projects in areas damaged by March 11 earthquake, the financial daily reported.

The guidelines, however, will limit general-account expenditures, excluding debt-servicing costs, at 71 trillion yen, which is in line with the government's medium-term fiscal policy, the paper said.

($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)