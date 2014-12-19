TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's three largest life insurers, including Nippon Life Insurance Co, have joined more than a dozen Japanese lenders in a $375 million syndicated loan to U.S. trade house Bunge Ltd, the lenders said on Friday.

The deal highlights a growing appetite for overseas lending deals among Japanese insurers as they face ultra-low yields at home.

Japan's life insurers, which must meet obligations on long-term contracts with policyholders, have typically managed their portfolios conservatively and put the bulk of their funds in Japanese government bonds.

JGB yields have been pushed down near historical lows, however, by two rounds of massive monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan, spurring executives at major life insurance companies to look for higher-yield investments such as foreign bonds.

Nippon Life spokesman Akira Shibata said the Bunge syndicated loan was the insurer's first loan to a foreign company in eight years.

"As part of our diversification of our asset management, we are increasing credit investments in and outside Japan," he said.

Participants in the syndicated loan, arranged by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), include Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, according to officials at SMBC and the insurance companies.

The loan to Bunge, a major trader of agricultural commodities, was Meiji Yasuda's first to a foreign non-financial company, a spokesman said.

The three life insurers joined the yen-denominated tranches worth 34.5 billion yen ($290 million), SMBC said.

"Japanese life insurers are also looking for other overseas lending opportunities and the bank expects to arrange more such deals," said SMBC spokesman Tomoyuki Narita.

Ten Japanese regional banks also participated in the syndicated loan, with five lenders including Joyo Bank Ltd providing dollar-denominated loans.

Flush with deposits from pensioners, Japan's regional banks are also struggling to find attractive investments amid prolonged weakness in loan demand. ($1 = 119.3400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)