TOKYO Jan 28 Japan will import 13,000 tonnes of butter in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1 to secure stable supplies, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

The government also plans to import 13,000 tonnes of skim milk powder, the ministry said in a statement.

The imports reflect declining domestic output of raw milk due to a decreasing number of dairy farmers as Japan's population ages and young people move away from rural areas. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)