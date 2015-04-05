* Japanese companies have a record $730 billion in cash
* PM Abe wants corporate capital spending to help fuel
growth
* Japan's companies, wary of weak demand, are spending less
* Overall investment remains 10 pct below 2007 levels
* Companies like Daikin seeking to work existing assets
harder
By Kevin Krolicki and Tetsushi Kajimoto
KUSATSU, Japan, April 5 Hirotoshi Ogura,
a self-described "factory geek", is Daikin Industries'
master of doing more with less - and part of the reason Japan's
recovery remains stuck in the slow lane.
As Japan heads into the season of peak demand for room
air-conditioners, Ogura and other Daikin managers have been
tasked with figuring out how to boost output by some 20 percent
at a plant in western Japan that six years ago the company had
almost given up on as unprofitable.
The wrinkle: they have no budget for new capital investment
at the 45-year-old Kusatsu plant. The still-evolving workaround
shown to a recent visitor involves home-made robots for ferrying
parts, experimental systems using gravity rather than
electricity to power parts of the line, more temporary workers
on seasonal contracts and dozens of steps to chip away at the
1.63 hours it takes to make a typical new air conditioner.
"We can do a lot without spending anything," says Ogura, a
33-year Daikin veteran who joined the company just after high
school. "Anything we need, we first try to build ourselves."
Like Daikin, a number of Japanese manufacturers are shifting
production back to Japan from China and elsewhere to take
advantage of a weaker yen. Rival Panasonic has pulled
back some production of room air-conditioners, Sharp
has brought back production of some refrigerators, and Canon
has repatriated some output of high-end copiers,
according to a list compiled by Nomura.
But even as output recovers, Japanese companies remain
cautious about new capital investment in factories and
equipment. The trend is especially pronounced for smaller firms
down the supply chain.
After increasing capital spending by 6 percent in the
just-completed fiscal year, small manufacturers plan a 14
percent decrease in the current year, according to the Bank of
Japan's quarterly survey released this week. Big manufacturers
like Daikin plan a 5 percent increase, but overall investment
remains 10 percent below pre-crisis 2007 levels.
Over the same time, corporate earnings have increased by 11
percent, shares have rallied - Daikin's are up more than
four-fold from its 2008 low - and Japanese companies have socked
away a record 87 trillion yen ($730 billion) in cash.
NO MOOD FOR RISK
For Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic revival plan to
work, pulling Japan out of decades of stagnation and deflation,
companies need to be willing to use that cash for new investment
in a way they have so far baulked at in the more than two years
since he took office, economists say.
"It turned out that the government and the BOJ were wrong in
thinking monetary easing would boost capital spending," said
Taro Saito, director of economic research at NLI Research
Institute. "Low growth expectations appear to outweigh the
benefit from lower interest rates, keeping companies from
boosting capital spending."
For Daikin, there is a wariness that the slumping demand and
sharply higher yen that almost forced the closure of the Kusatsu
plant in 2009 could return at any time. Sales in Japan represent
just 25 percent of Daikin's air-conditioning sales now, down
from over a third in 2009.
But managers also say the lean years have forced the company
to innovate at its four home factories, a theme mirrored at
Daikin's production mentor, Toyota Motor.
At the urging of Toyota president Akio Toyoda, Japan's top
automaker last week unveiled the results of a five-year-old
programme to re-engineer the way it makes cars to cut the costs
of retooling existing factories and building new ones.
Already running its factories at 90 percent of capacity,
Toyota expects to be able to cut the cost to retool an existing
production line for a new model by half of what it cost in 2009
and cut the investment needed for the new plants it is planning
for Mexico and China by 40 percent from earlier levels.
Like Daikin, the savings at Toyota will come by a thousand
cuts, from smaller and more efficient paint booths to a faster
and more flexible robot welding system that will also be
installed at factories in Japan.
Atsushi Takeda, chief economist for the Itochu Economic
Research Institute, said there was not much Abe's government
could do to shake companies out of their caution, apart from
cutting regulations and encouraging new industries, areas where
progress has been slow. Most Japanese companies still see better
growth outside Japan and are investing accordingly.
"Companies were so hard hit by the excessive yen strength
after the Lehman shock they want to be convinced there won't be
a reversal of the weak yen over the next five to 10 years,"
Takeda said. "They are in no mood to take risk."
($1 = 119.6800 yen)
(Editing by Will Waterman)