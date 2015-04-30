(Adds NGO and professor comments)
TOKYO, April 30 Japan said it was proposing to
cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2030 as its
contribution to a global summit on climate change in Paris later
in the year.
Media reports earlier this month said the country was
looking at a 25 percent cut from 2013 levels, up from an earlier
target of about 20 percent.
Japan, the world's No.5 emitter of climate-warming carbon
dioxide, has however previously watered down emissions targets
as the shutdown of its nuclear plants after the 2011 Fukushima
disaster forced its utilities to burn record amounts of gas and
coal to generate power.
The country's latest proposal, issued by the industry and
environment ministries, includes a target to reduce emissions by
25.4 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels.
But government officials said they would prefer to use 2013
as a baseline, which implies a higher reduction target than
other major developed countries.
If 2013 becomes the baseline, Japan's 26 percent emissions
cut would be higher than an 18 to 21 percent cut by the United
States by 2025 and a 24 percent cut by the European Union by
2030, the proposal showed.
The European Union has said it is looking to cut emissions
by at least 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, while the
United States is proposing a 26 to 28 percent cut from 2005
levels by 2025. From 1990 levels, Japan's target would represent
a mere 18 percent cut.
"It's not fair to pick 2013 as baseline since it would
ignore all those efforts made by other countries to cut
emissions since 1990," said Kumiko Hirata, coordinator of
environmental group Climate Action Network Japan.
"Japan is trying to make its target look bigger by selecting
2013 as a base, when the country emitted so much greenhouse
gas," she said.
Japan's greenhouse-gas emissions rose to 1.41 billion metric
tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent, the second-highest on
record, in the year through March 2014, reflecting a rise in
coal-fired power after the indefinite closure of nuclear power
plants. That was up 10.8 percent from 1990.
Hirata said Japan will be blamed by global communities not
only for a low target, but also for a series of plans by
Japanese companies to build coal-fired plants at home.
Japan's target for emission cuts is based on a proposed new
power generation mix for 2030, unveiled by the industry ministry
on Tuesday.
The government wants to make nuclear energy account for 20
to 22 percent of Japan's electricity mix, versus 30 percent
before Fukushima, with renewable energy making up 22 to 24
percent, liquefied natural gas for 27 percent and coal 26
percent.
"Japan should set a higher emissions cut target as renewable
energy ... can make up bigger portion," Yukari Takamura,
professor at Graduate School of Environmental Studies at Nagoya
University, said.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry
of Environment have been holding joint panel meetings on the
emissions target since last October.
Japan is looking to finalise the plan as soon as possible
and announce its carbon emissions targets at the Group of Seven
meeting in Germany in early June.
The Paris summit starting in November aims to finalise an
agreement as part of efforts to limit global average temperature
rises to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
times.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and David
Holmes)