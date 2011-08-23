TOKYO Aug 23 He's a small, blue robot cat from
the future who's been the inspiration for an animated TV series,
served as Japan's cartoon cultural ambassador and is beloved
around the world.
Now, the iconic Doraemon has his own museum on the outskirts
of Tokyo -- though he shares the space with his creator, Fujiko
F. Fujio.
The museum collection features 50,000 items, many of which
are original drawings, as well as a desk and other things used
by Fujio until his death in 1996. The museum building also
includes a small theatre and coffeeshop.
Sent back in time to help a hapless schoolboy named Nobita
save himself from a life of failure, and his descendants from a
life of misery, Doraemon often uses gadgets from the future to
solve Nobita's problems. Many episodes of the animated version
feature lessons about moral values.
"I personally believe that the very fact that children from
all over the world read and enjoy Doraemon is a testament to the
fact that children are children no matter where they are," siad
Fujio's widow, Masako Fujimoto.
The Doraemon cartoon series is translated into over 30
languages and remains popular in many nations. Doraemon was
selected as a cartoon cultural ambassador for Japan in 2008.
Although Fujio is best known for Doraemon, the museum also
showcases other works including "Obake no Q-taro," about a
mischievous ghost.
The museum opens to the public on Sept 3.
(Reporting by Shunsuke Ide; editing by Elaine Lies)