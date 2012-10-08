UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Oct 8 Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor plan to roughly halve their production levels in China, the Nikkei reported on Monday, as a territorial row between the two countries cuts sales of Japanese cars in the world's biggest auto market.
Nissan will suspend the night shift at its passenger car factories in China and operate only during the day, the bussiness daily said. Nissan has two passenger car factories in China -- in Huadu and Zhengzhou -- with two lines each. A Nissan spokesman declined to confirm the report.
Toyota and Honda plan to cut China production to about half normal levels by shortening working hours and slowing down the speed of production lines, the Nikkei reported without citing a source. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources