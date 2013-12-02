BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
TOKYO Dec 3 The United States remains "deeply concerned" about China's establishment of an air defense zone in the East China Sea, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, visiting Japan, was quoted by the Asahi Shimbun daily as saying.
In a written interview with the paper, Biden, who will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other officials on Tuesday, also called on both China and Japan to take steps to lower tensions in the region, where they are locked in a territorial dispute over a set of islands.
Biden will visit China and South Korea after Japan.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates