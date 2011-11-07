TOKYO Nov 7 Japan's coastguard arrested the captain of a Chinese fishing boat on Sunday for refusing inspection in Japanese territorial waters, in the latest clash between two countries involved in a protracted maritime territorial dispute.

The boat was spotted by the coast guard near Goto islands off Nagasaki in southwestern Japan and asked to stop with commands and signs in Chinese, but the vessel ignored the call, the Nagasaki Coast Guard Office said on Monday.

The incident comes little more than a year after tensions between Japan and China flared up following a detention of a captain of a Chinese trawler that collided with Japanese patrol boats near disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The clash stirred nationalistic frenzy in both countries and severely strained diplomatic relations.

This time, however, the Chinese ship was detained in an area that is not a subject of territorial disputes, the coast guard said, and governments and media of both nations reacted with restraint.

"The case is being handled appropriately based on the Japanese law," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a regular daily briefing. "We are considering it as an ordinary incident."

China's foreign ministry has so far made no comment.

Nagasaki coast guard said the 10 crew members and the fishing vessel arrived at Nagasaki port on Monday afternoon. Unlike the boat's captain, who was brought to Nagasaki on Sunday evening for questioning, none of the crew members had been arrested, but will probably be questioned about the incident, a coast guard official told Reuters.

The two countries are at odds over China's exploration for natural gas in the East China Sea. In 2008, they agreed on principle to resolve the feud by jointly developing gas fields. Progress has been slow and Japan has accused China of drilling for gas in violation of the deal.

The seas are at the centre of a territorial dispute between the two countries focused on a group of uninhabited islets, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Sugita Katyal)