TOKYO Aug 16 Japan has decided to deport
Chinese activists who were arrested for landing on an island
claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency reported on
Thursday, a move that could ease tensions between the Asian
rivals.
Fourteen Chinese activists were arrested on Wednesday after
landing and raising a Chinese flag on the rocky, uninhabited
isles known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
The feud over the islands, which lie near potentially rich
gas reserves, is one of several fraying Japan's ties with Asian
neighbours China and South Korea nearly seven decades after the
end of World War Two.