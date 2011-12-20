* Japan in tentative step toward reserve diversification
* China has also been diversifying its reserves
* Further intervention could push up Japan FX reserves
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan is in talks to
purchase Chinese government debt to strengthen economic ties,
Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday, a tentative step
toward diversification of Japan's large foreign exchange
reserves.
No formal decision has been reached yet, but leaders of both
countries will need to discuss the matter at a summit this
month, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said.
Japan's trust in dollar assets remains unshaken, Azumi was
careful to point out. Economists and traders have often said
Japan's reserves, the world's second-largest after China's, are
ripe for diversification as they are believed to be mostly held
in dollars.
"It is true to say that we are discussing the matter, but no
formal decision has been made yet," Azumi told reporters.
"Should we proceed with this plan, I don't think it would
cause excessive disruption. There is no change to our trust in
the dollar."
Japan's foreign exchange fund special account may buy up to
780 billion yen or $10 billion of yuan-denominated government
bonds as part of a proposed bilateral currency and financial
agreement, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The two countries may sign the agreement when their leaders
meet for a summit on Sunday, the Nikkei said.
China already has Japanese government bonds as part of its
foreign exchange reserves, it added.
China issued 1.4 trillion yuan ($220.90 billion) worth of
government bonds in 2009, up 55 percent from the previous year,
the Nikkei said.
Japan, which now holds most of its reserves in dollars, will
also aid Chinese efforts to nurture an offshore market for
yuan-denominated transactions, the daily added.
Japan has accumulated dollars in its reserves due to regular
currency intervention to weaken the yen, and diversifying away
from the dollar has always been a sensitive subject for Japanese
policymakers who worried that mere talk of the matter could push
the yen higher and hurt exports.
The dollar was little changed at 78.00 yen as traders
eyed a looming funding crisis for some European governments.
Japan intervened at the end of October and sold its currency
after the dollar hit a record low versus the yen and has
repeatedly said it is prepared to intervene again if necessary.
To ensure ample firepower, the government decided to raise
its intervention war chest to 195 trillion yen ($2.50 trillion)
from 165 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending in March,
according to a statement.
($1 = 6.3378 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 77.9400 Japanese yen)
