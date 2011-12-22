TOKYO Dec 22 Leaders from China and Japan
will likely agree to work together to help maintain stability on
the Korean peninsula following the death of North Korean ruler
Kim Jong-il when they meet next week, but anything more than
platitudes will be hard to come by.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will meet President
Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing during a two-day
trip from Sunday as the world waits to see where North Korea is
headed under Kim Jong-un, the youngest son of the destitute
nuclear state's late leader.
Noda's visit to China, North Korea's biggest backer, was
arranged before Kim Jong-il's death was announced by the
unpredictable hermit state on Monday.
"Instability on the peninsula would be in nobody's
interest," said Sun Cheng, professor of Japanese studies at the
China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing.
"The six-party talks are likely to be on hold for some time,
and so is any progress on the North Korean nuclear issue, but
there'll be a consensus between China and Japan -- as well as
the United States, South Korea and Russia -- on preserving
stability on the Korean peninsula."
The six-party denuclearisation talks, involving the two
Koreas, the United States, China, Japan and Russia, broke down
in 2008 and United Nations inspectors were expelled from North
Korea in 2009.
Ensuring stability and establishing working relations with
the impoverished nation is especially important for Japan, which
is well within range of North Korea's long-range missiles and
wants Pyongyang to resolve the emotive issue of the fate of
Japanese citizens kidnapped to help train spies decades ago.
"It goes without saying that China can play an important
role in solving abduction issues. Naturally, we will be working
hard on China (to help settle the problem)," Japanese Foreign
Minister Koichiro Gemba told reporters on Thursday.
THE ROAD TO PYONGYANG
Experts agree China has the biggest role to play in efforts
to keep North Korea on an even keel. Japan's ability to act is
limited by the feud over the abductees and historical animosity
born of Tokyo's 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula.
"The road to Pyongyang is through Beijing right now," said
Richard Samuels, director of the MIT-Japan Program at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"I'm sure the Japanese side will implore the Chinese side to
use their good offices to help North Korea find a way to be more
Burmese," he said, referring to Myanmar, whose new civilian
government has pledged to re-engage with the world community.
Promises of any concrete steps on North Korea,
however, are unlikely to emerge from the Sino-Japanese summit.
"Of course they will make comments like 'We will maintain
close communication for the sake of the peninsula's stability'
but not much more than that," said Hiroko Maeda, a research
fellow at PHP Institute's Center for International and Strategic
Studies in Tokyo.
"No one knows how the situation in the North will develop."
North Korean worries aside, Noda and Chinese leaders are
expected to try to improve ties between the world's second- and
third-largest economies, strained by a maritime dispute last
year that chilled relations deeply.
But major breakthroughs appear unlikely.
"THREE FEET OF ICE"
"Overall, Noda's visit will be an opportunity to improve
relations. But we should not have excessive expectations," said
Huang Dahui, professor specializing in Sino-Japanese relations
at Renmin University in Beijing.
"In Sino-Japanese relations we say that it takes more than
one cold day for three feet of ice to form ... We can't expect
that one visit will give relations a total remake."
Sino-Japanese ties deteriorated last year when Japan
detained a Chinese skipper whose trawler collided with Japanese
patrol boats near a chain of disputed islands in the East China
Sea. The area is potentially rich in gas and oil reserves.
The leaders are expected to discuss ways to restart stalled
talks on the proposed joint development of gas fields in the
East China Sea and to achieve an early start of negotiations for
three-way free trade talks among Japan, China and South Korea.
On the financial front, Japan is in talks to buy Chinese
government debt to strengthen economic ties, and Japanese
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said this week the matter needs to be
addressed at the summit meetings.
