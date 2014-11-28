TOKYO Nov 28 Japan's highest-ranking military
officer on Friday urged an early start to a "crisis management"
mechanism with China amid conflicting claims to a group of tiny
East China Sea islands.
Relations between China and Japan, the world's second- and
third-largest economies, have also been strained by the legacy
of Japan's wartime occupation of its larger Asian neighbour.
Patrol ships and fighter jets from both countries have
shadowed each other regularly near the uninhabited islands,
prompting fears an accidental collision or other incident could
escalate into a larger conflict.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe agreed this month to start work on maritime crisis
management. Such talks have been halted since Japan nationalised
three of the disputed islands in September 2012.
"It would allow communication between people at the scene.
That's significant," Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of the
Japanese Self-Defence Forces' Joint Staff, told Reuters.
"The communication mechanism covers both the navies and air
forces. Enabling such communication would be a great step
forward in avoiding an unexpected situation. We have been
pushing for an early implementation all along."
Under the scheme, apart from hot lines between the two
countries, direct communication would be possible between
Japanese and Chinese vessels and aircraft.
Kawano said it was too early to say when the plans would
come to fruition.
"Only when political ties are rebuilt, exchanges between the
militaries become possible," he said.
China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan
also have competing claims in the potentially energy-rich waters
of the South China Sea, criss-crossed by shipping lanes crucial
for the smooth flow of international trade.
